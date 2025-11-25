Govt spending on salaries rises, development expenditure falls

Government expenditure on salaries and allowances for public officials and employees, along with other operating costs, has increased compared to last year. In contrast, spending on development projects has declined.

In the first three months of the current fiscal year (July–September), government operating expenditure, including salaries and allowances, interest payments on domestic and foreign loans, and various other heads, rose by Tk 100 billion compared to the same period last year. For the first time, the government’s operating expenses have crossed Tk 1 trillion in just three months.

As operating costs rise, there is less room to allocate sufficient funds for development projects. Development spending in July–September is the lowest in eight years. Meanwhile, one of the government’s key revenue-generating agencies, the National Board of Revenue (NBR), recorded a shortfall of Tk 170 billion in the first four months.