Bad weather disrupts flights at Chattogram airport

Adverse weather conditions disrupted both international and domestic flight schedules at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Tuesday, with several flights delayed, one cancelled, and another diverted to Dhaka, authorities said in a press release.

According to the press release, Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ Medina–Chattogram flight BG-138 was unable to land at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram at 9:40 a.m. due to adverse weather conditions and was diverted to Dhaka. The flight later returned to Chattogram at 2:01 p.m. and subsequently departed for Dhaka as a domestic service at 3:20 p.m.