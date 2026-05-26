Bad weather disrupts flights at Chattogram airport
Adverse weather conditions disrupted both international and domestic flight schedules at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Tuesday, with several flights delayed, one cancelled, and another diverted to Dhaka, authorities said in a press release.
According to the press release, Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ Medina–Chattogram flight BG-138 was unable to land at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram at 9:40 a.m. due to adverse weather conditions and was diverted to Dhaka. The flight later returned to Chattogram at 2:01 p.m. and subsequently departed for Dhaka as a domestic service at 3:20 p.m.
US-Bangla Airlines’ Dubai–Chattogram–Dhaka route flight BS-342, after landing in Chattogram, was delayed by about four and a half hours before heading to Dhaka. It departed for Dhaka at 3:09 p.m. In addition, US-Bangla Airlines’ Dhaka–Chattogram–Dhaka route flight BS-105 was cancelled. On the other hand, Flydubai’s Chattogram–Dubai route flight FDB-564 departed Chattogram at 12:16 p.m., nearly three hours behind schedule.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s Chattogram Ambagan Office recorded 38 millimetres of rainfall over three hours from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Due to active monsoon winds, rainfall may continue for the next few days.
A passenger scheduled to travel from Chattogram to Dhaka at 9:40 a.m. today, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that the Bangladesh Biman flight could not depart on time due to adverse weather conditions.
He was scheduled to board another flight from Dhaka to India at 2:40 p.m. However, due to the delay of the Chattogram flight, he missed it, resulting in a complete loss of his ticket fare, he said.