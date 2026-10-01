Leaked question answers were made to be memorised overnight at resorts, NGO dormitories under the guise of ‘guests’

"Where is the money? Send the list of guests. Don’t take in any new guests. Media and administration officials may create trouble posing as guests." In response, the other person urged, "Give me the list of guests, sir is asking for it."

The ‘guests’ mentioned in these WhatsApp messages exchanged among members of the question paper leak syndicate were actually job candidates for various government recruitment examinations. After questions were taken out by cutting open the Public Service Commission’s trunk or smuggling them out of the press hidden in underwear, the most risky stage would begin. Candidates were gathered at secret locations and made to memorise the questions and answers throughout the night under tight security.

To evade intelligence surveillance, these secret hideouts were set up at luxury resorts in Dhaka, dormitories of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), filter warehouses or behind the cover of coaching centres. This was where ‘Operation Guest’ was carried out. There were also special instructions for these candidates referred to as ‘guests’.