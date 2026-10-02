Why does a woman travelling solo trigger suspicion at immigration?

A woman is travelling abroad alone. She has a valid passport, a ticket and all the necessary documents. Yet at the immigration counter, she faces questions like where is she going? Why is she going? Does her husband know about her trip? Why is she travelling without a guardian? Sometimes an immigration officer would even take her husband’s phone number and call him to verify. Even women in their fifties find themselves subjected to extensive questioning.

Following a recent incident where three unmarried adult women were barred by immigration from traveling to Nepal, these long-standing experiences have once again sparked public discussion. The three women have moved the court, alleging that despite carrying valid travel documents, they were prevented from traveling abroad without any legal justification.