St. Martin's Island to reopen to tourists from 1 Nov: Tourism Secretary

The government will reopen St. Martin's Island to tourists for four months starting from 1 November on a limited scale, Tourism Secretary Nasreen Jahan said on Thursday.

The reopening is being planned in coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to ensure environmental protection of the area, she said at a press conference marking the World Tourism Day at the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

“St. Martin is a UN heritage site and we must prioritise its safety and conservation especially its coral reefs,” she added.