St. Martin's Island to reopen to tourists from 1 Nov: Tourism Secretary
The government will reopen St. Martin's Island to tourists for four months starting from 1 November on a limited scale, Tourism Secretary Nasreen Jahan said on Thursday.
The reopening is being planned in coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to ensure environmental protection of the area, she said at a press conference marking the World Tourism Day at the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.
“St. Martin is a UN heritage site and we must prioritise its safety and conservation especially its coral reefs,” she added.
According to the plan, she said only 2,000 tourists per day will be allowed on the island.
In the first two months, only day tours will be permitted and from January tourists will be allowed to stay overnight.
A software has been developed to manage the flow of visitors and integration with the shipping industry is currently in progress, she added.
Highlighting the positive impacts of the restrictions enforced over the past year, the secretary said St. Martin is the national asset and people will see significant signs of coral regeneration.
She mentioned that a strict code of conduct has been introduced for tourists. “If visitors follow the rules, reduce plastic use, and help protect the natural environment, authorities may consider extending access in future seasons,” she added.
Tourism Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin clarified that the new code of conduct is not limited to St. Martin alone but will apply to all tourist destinations across Bangladesh.
He added that the government’s priority is to make tourism in the country family-friendly, affordable, safe, and enjoyable, with a particular focus on domestic travellers.
Regarding visa and security issues of foreign tourists, Bashir Uddin said while visa processes are not a major concern issues such as logistics and infrastructure still pose challenges.
When asked about tourist numbers and revenue, secretary Nasreen Jahan said that although exact figures are unavailable, the Immigration Department reported over 600,000 foreign visitors came to Bangladesh in 2024 for a variety of reasons including medical and religious tourism.
The government, in collaboration with the Tourism Board and the Statistics Bureau, is working to launch a Tourism Data Satellite System to provide accurate and real-time data in future, she said.