Nation celebrates Victory Day Saturday

The nation is set to celebrate the Victory Day, the most precious day of the Bangalees, Saturday as the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on that day 52 years back after a nine-month-long bloodstained War of Liberation.

On 16 December in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday issued separate messages on the occasion, paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War in 1971.