Over 570 Bangladesh citizens evacuated from Sudan

Over 570 Bangladesh nationals who were stranded in Sudan due to the ongoing conflict have been evacuated.
They have been evacuated with the support of the government of Bangladesh and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).
The evacuations began on 8 May and continued until 12 May when 262 migrants in two separate flights landed in Dhaka from Saudi Arabia, reports UNB.
More flights are expected, IOM said on Friday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its Missions in Sudan and Jeddah, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, and the IOM worked together to evacuate the affected Bangladeshi nationals.
Kabir, a returnee from Sudan, said, "I went to Sudan as a migrant worker, and I was doing quite well. Suddenly, the crisis erupted, putting my life in a grave danger. I struggled to meet even the most basic needs."
"I am grateful and relieved the Government of Bangladesh and IOM facilitated our return home," he added.
The 262 Bangladeshi nationals who arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday were provided with hot meals, refreshments, and an onward transportation allowance to facilitate their safe return to their places of origin.
At the airport, Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, secretary, Minister of Expatriates' Welfare, said, "Our primary goal is to alleviate any inconvenience you may face during this difficult time. The government will provide all possible financial assistance, and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) will also offer support. "
Rear Admiral (Retd) Md. Khurshed Alam, secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, "Our government is dedicated to ensuring the well-being of every Bangladeshi, no matter where they are in the world. The invaluable assistance and expertise of IOM have been instrumental in helping us bring our citizens home safely from Sudan during this challenging time."
Receiving the returnees at the airport, Abdusattor Esoev, chief of Mission at IOM Bangladesh, said, "It's a great collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh to bring back Bangladesh nationals from Sudan. Our foremost concern is the protection and welfare of these individuals. We pledge our unwavering commitment to collaborate with the government, striving to guarantee a seamless and effective evacuation process."
Sarah Lou Ysmael Arriola, IOM Regional director for Asia and the Pacific, and senior officials from the Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Civil Aviation, and Airport Authority were also present at the airport.
With no end in sight to the unpredictable situation in Sudan, the government of Bangladesh and IOM remain on alert, monitoring events and prepared to offer further assistance as needed.