2,357 officials received loans introduced before the “night votes”

Before the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election of 2018—widely referred to as the “night votes”—the then Awami League government introduced a “special gift” for the administration.

It was an interest-free loan scheme for senior civil servants, including secretaries, additional secretaries, joint secretaries, and deputy secretaries, to purchase cars.

A policy was issued at the time stating that officials would receive loans of up to 3 million taka interest-free for car purchases, with only a 1 per cent service charge applied. The loan was to be repaid in 120 monthly installments. Borrowers would also receive a depreciation benefit of 10 per cent per year over eight years.

According to loan recipients and officials concerned, if an officer took a 3 million taka loan and received the 10 per cent annual depreciation benefit over eight years, the effective repayment amount would fall to around 1.3 million taka. This resulted in monthly installments of roughly 11,000 taka.