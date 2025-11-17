2026 election to save country: Chief adviser tells DCs

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday directed the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners (DCs) to perform their duties in the upcoming national election and referendum with absolute honesty, neutrality and dedication, saying 2026 election is an election to save the country.

"This election is not a conventional one, rather it is an election to save the country," he said while addressing the divisional commissioners and all DCs, including newly appointed 50, at the Shapla Hall of the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) on Monday morning.

Describing the upcoming election as more significant than a regular five-year one, especially because it includes a referendum, the Chief Adviser said, "This is a completely different type of election. The nation has seen many farcical elections in the past, and we must play our role in helping the nation overcome those memories."