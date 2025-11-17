2026 election to save country: Chief adviser tells DCs
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday directed the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners (DCs) to perform their duties in the upcoming national election and referendum with absolute honesty, neutrality and dedication, saying 2026 election is an election to save the country.
"This election is not a conventional one, rather it is an election to save the country," he said while addressing the divisional commissioners and all DCs, including newly appointed 50, at the Shapla Hall of the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) on Monday morning.
Describing the upcoming election as more significant than a regular five-year one, especially because it includes a referendum, the Chief Adviser said, "This is a completely different type of election. The nation has seen many farcical elections in the past, and we must play our role in helping the nation overcome those memories."
"This is the first election after the people's uprising; this election will give completeness to that uprising. Through this election, the century-long course of the nation will be determined," he added.
Emphasizing the crucial role of the DCs, Prof Yunus said there is no scope for failure of any kind. Through this election the nation will experience a rebirth, and the district commissioners should serve as midwives in this process, he said.
"You must learn and understand everything that needs to be learnt. The election must be made both festive and peaceful at the same time," the Chief Adviser emphasised.
He highlighted that a huge number of young and female voters, who were eligible to vote, could not exercise their voting rights for the past 15 years and asked the DCs to create a festive atmosphere for them so that they can cast their votes with joy.
Noting that international observers are already showing deep interest in the upcoming election, Prof Yunus said, "They want to see how this election is conducted-they are extremely keen to observe it."
Terming the elections as a battle, he said, "We must win this battle to survive as a free nation".
Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid moderated the meeting while Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud, Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul were present at the event.
Divisional Commissioner of Dhaka Sharf Uddin Ahmed Choudhury, newly appointed DC to Bogura district Toufiqur Rahman and Tangail DC Begum Sharifa Haque spoke at the event and informed about their preparations regarding the upcoming polls.