PM seeks more Chevron investment in gas sector
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday sought increased investment from US-based global energy company Chevron in exploring new gas fields alongside existing ones to strengthen Bangladesh’s energy security and meet its growing energy demand.
A high-level Chevron delegation, led by Javier La Rosa, President of Base Assets and Emerging Countries (BAEC), paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at his office at the Bangladesh Secretariat.
Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin said the meeting focused on Chevron’s investment in the country’s energy sector, particularly increasing investment in existing and ageing gas fields and exploring new gas fields.
Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Planning Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, State Minister for Power and Energy Aninda Islam Amit, Chevron Bangladesh President and Managing Director Shu Xiong and senior officials were present.