RAB abolished on paper, to continue under new name

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has faced allegations of serious human rights violations, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and the operation of secret detention centres.

The United Nations, the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances and various other quarters had called for and recommended the force’s abolition.

Even before the national election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had held a press conference demanding RAB’s abolition.

Yet, instead of abolishing the force, the government is retaining it under the name Special Response Battalion, or SRB.

At a Cabinet meeting on Monday, the draft of the “Special Response Battalion (SRB) Act, 2026” received policy and final approval, subject to vetting by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division.

According to a government information note, the existing RAB will be abolished and a specialised unit called the SRB will be established under the police force.