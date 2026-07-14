Shop allocations, contracts: Anisur Rahman’s growing influence in the railway sector

A contractor named Anisur Rahman, also known as Tipu, has been allocated space to set up a shop inside Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka. The space was allotted without any tender process, even though shops have never previously been allowed at that location. The site is also outside the station’s approved layout.

The space for the shop at Kamalapur is only one of several railway-related contracts Anisur Rahman has recently secured. He has emerged as a dominant figure in railway contracting, obtaining multiple contracts, including leases for public toilets. Meanwhile, a company owned by his wife is set to receive the lease for the parking area at Airport Railway Station.

According to railway sources, Anisur Rahman often introduces himself as a friend of certain ministers and members of parliament and is alleged to use political influence to secure contracts. He has denied the allegations. However, questions have been raised over how he managed to obtain shop space at a location where no one else had previously been permitted to operate.