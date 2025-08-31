Press secy’s briefing
‘Very dangerous for the nation’ if anyone contemplates alternative to elections: Chief Adviser
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has reaffirmed that the forthcoming national election will be held within the timeframe he announced in his recent address to the nation.
Speaking at a press briefing at his residence, Jamuna, following meetings with leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP), the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam conveyed this message on Sunday night.
Shafiqul Alam said, “An inclusive, free, and festive election will take place in the first half of February. The Chief Adviser has once again pledged this commitment to all political parties. He emphasised that there is no alternative to elections. If anyone contemplates an alternative, it would be very dangerous for the nation.”
The meetings with political parties were also attended, at different times, by several advisers to the interim government. They include Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, and National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman.
However, not all advisers were present at every meeting.
At 4:30 pm today, Jamaat leaders met the Chief Adviser, followed by NCP representatives at 6:30 pm and the BNP delegation at 7:30 pm.
After the meeting, Jamaat’s Naib-e-Ameer, Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher expressed concerns over the government’s capacity to manage a national election. “The interim administration has failed to curb extortion. Previously one group occupied bus terminals, now another has taken over. The government has not acted against these occupiers. If it cannot manage such matters, how will it conduct a national election?”
Following the meeting with NCP leaders, the party’s senior joint convener, Ariful Islam, said, “Given the legal and constitutional basis of the July Charter, the forthcoming election must certainly be a Constituent Assembly election.”
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, after their meeting with the Chief Adviser, stated, “A vested quarter is attempting to delay the election. But there is no scope for postponement. The election must be held on the date already announced, and the Chief Adviser has agreed on February as the timeline.”
Responding to journalists’ questions about Jamaat’s doubts over the credibility of the polls, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said: “We are working on this issue. The Chief Adviser has assured that the election will be held in an exceptionally free, fair, peaceful, and festive atmosphere. He has repeatedly said it will be one of the finest elections in Bangladesh’s history.”
When asked whether the Jatiya Party (JaPa) issue was discussed in the talks, the press secretary replied that it was. Different parties offered different opinions, and the Chief Adviser listened carefully.
Shafiqul Alam also noted that the Chief Adviser urged all political parties to remain vigilant during the upcoming Durga Puja at the end of September, stressing that no one should be allowed to exploit the occasion to create instability or engage in conspiracy.
He appealed for cooperation from all quarters to maintain peace and harmony during the festival.