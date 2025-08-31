‘Very dangerous for the nation’ if anyone contemplates alternative to elections: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has reaffirmed that the forthcoming national election will be held within the timeframe he announced in his recent address to the nation.

Speaking at a press briefing at his residence, Jamuna, following meetings with leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP), the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam conveyed this message on Sunday night.

Shafiqul Alam said, “An inclusive, free, and festive election will take place in the first half of February. The Chief Adviser has once again pledged this commitment to all political parties. He emphasised that there is no alternative to elections. If anyone contemplates an alternative, it would be very dangerous for the nation.”