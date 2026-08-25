Govt has no intention to obstruct cultural events: Information minister
Information and Broadcasting Minister Andaleeve Rahman Partho said the government has no intention of obstructing cultural programmes.
Prime minister’s adviser on information and broadcasting Zahed Ur Rahman, meanwhile, said there has been “dramatic” improvement in this regard compared with the period under the interim government.
However, he did not deny that one or two such incidents are still taking place.
The minister and adviser made the remarks at a regular press conference held at the Secretariat today, Tuesday to brief the media on the government’s recent activities.
The adviser highlighted various government initiatives at the press conference. The minister and adviser later answered questions from journalists.
A journalist asked about concerts being cancelled in some places.
In response, the information minister said the cancellation of a concert did not necessarily mean that the government had failed to cooperate.
There may have been security concerns. Many concerts are being held in Bangladesh, including large-scale ones.
Andaleeve Rahman Partho said, “There is no such mindset on our part that cultural activities should face obstacles or interference. We do not share such thinking.”
At this point, Zahed Ur Rahman said, “We all agree that compared with the number of such incidents during the interim government, almost nothing is happening now. Am I wrong?”
“If I compare it with where Bangladesh had reached after 5 August, saying there has been significant development during this government would be an understatement. There has been dramatic development. However, it is not that one or two incidents are not taking place,” he added.
State Minister for Information Yasser Khan Choudhury, Information Secretary Mahbuba Farjana and Principal Information Officer of the Press Information Department Syed Abdal Ahmed were present at the press conference.