Govt has no intention to obstruct cultural events: Information minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Andaleeve Rahman Partho said the government has no intention of obstructing cultural programmes.

Prime minister’s adviser on information and broadcasting Zahed Ur Rahman, meanwhile, said there has been “dramatic” improvement in this regard compared with the period under the interim government.

However, he did not deny that one or two such incidents are still taking place.

The minister and adviser made the remarks at a regular press conference held at the Secretariat today, Tuesday to brief the media on the government’s recent activities.

The adviser highlighted various government initiatives at the press conference. The minister and adviser later answered questions from journalists.