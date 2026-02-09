Manna announces withdrawal from Dhaka-18 three days before election

Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikko, has announced his withdrawal from the Dhaka-18 constituency. He disclosed the decision in a post on his verified Facebook account at around 12:30 am on Sunday night, just three days before the election.

In the post, Manna wrote that he was currently in Bogura and that contesting in Dhaka-18 was too costly. He decided not to run as he could not manage the required expenses.

Manna is contesting from Bogura-2 (Shibganj) constituency and made the announcement from there.