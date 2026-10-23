Bangladesh condemns Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh has strongly condemned Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia, including on Dammam airport, which caused casualties and injuries, including to two Bangladeshis, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.
In a statement issued on Friday, Bangladesh expressed heartfelt sympathies to the affected families and solidarity with the Saudi government and people.
It also called for an immediate cessation of all attacks and a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy.