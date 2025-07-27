Govt forms National Pay Commission 2025

The government has constituted the National Pay Commission 2025 to review the existing pay structure and recommend a time-befitting and suitable salary framework for public sector officials and employees.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division today, Sunday, the commission, formed under Section 15 of the Public Service Act 2018, will be chaired by former Finance Secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan as a full-time chairman.

Three full-time members include former Secretary Mohammad Ali Khan, former Controller General of Accounts Md. Moslem Uddin and former ambassador Md. Fazlul Karim.