Govt forms National Pay Commission 2025
The government has constituted the National Pay Commission 2025 to review the existing pay structure and recommend a time-befitting and suitable salary framework for public sector officials and employees.
According to a notification issued by the Finance Division today, Sunday, the commission, formed under Section 15 of the Public Service Act 2018, will be chaired by former Finance Secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan as a full-time chairman.
Three full-time members include former Secretary Mohammad Ali Khan, former Controller General of Accounts Md. Moslem Uddin and former ambassador Md. Fazlul Karim.
There will be part-time members from various professional backgrounds, including former and current high-level public officials, academics, and experts.
Notable names include Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Md. Habibur Rahman, former CAG Ahmed Ataul Hakim, BUET Professor AKM Masud, BIDS Director General Professor AK Enamul Haque, former Secretary Zishan Ara Arafunnesa and Major General (retd) Mostafa Reza Nur.
Additionally, representatives will be nominated by respective ministries and organisations, including the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Law, Public Administration Ministry, Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Representatives from ICAB and FBCCI will also be part of the commission. A secretary or additional secretary will act as a full-time member secretary to the National Pay Commission 2025 while the Commission can co-opt part time members if necessary.
The commission’s mandate includes reviewing the current pay, allowances, and other benefits of government, semi-government, autonomous, state-owned banks, financial institutions, and grant-receiving universities—excluding workers under the 1985 Ordinance on State-Owned Manufacturing Industries Workers.
Key areas for recommendations include salary structure, benefits, taxation, allowances (housing, medical, travel, and so on.), inflation adjustments, retirement and pension benefits, and monetisation of non-cash benefits such as transport and telephone facilities.
The commission will also consider the cost of living for a family of six, education and healthcare expenses, economic growth, government fiscal capacity, poverty reduction strategies, and attracting and retaining skilled civil servants.
The commission has been asked to submit its report within six months of its first meeting.
The notification was issued by Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Secretary, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the President.