AsiaNet Forum: UNB’s Nahar Khan calls for stronger AI discoverability in news, PR

United News of Bangladesh (UNB) Executive Editor Nahar Khan explained the need for journalism to adapt to the shifting dynamics of AI-driven news consumption.

Speaking at the AsiaNet Forum 2025 panel session in Singapore, Nahar said that audiences are increasingly relying on AI-generated summaries instead of reading full articles.

During the panel discussion, Nahar Khan highlighted the shifting patterns of AI-driven news consumption and generative search. “Audiences are no longer just reading articles directly, but increasingly relying on AI-generated answers and summaries,” she said. “That makes it critical for credible journalism to be discoverable by AI and referenced in ways that preserve both accuracy and context, which is why optimising content for AI discoverability is so important. Otherwise, we risk losing not only trust but also truth in how information is shared.”