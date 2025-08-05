What’s in the July Declaration? Read in details

The meeting was arranged commemorating the July Uprising Day.

Following is the full text of the July Declaration:

1. Whereas, in continuation of the historical struggle against colonialism, the people of this land rose against the deprivation and exploitation inflicted by the authoritarian Pakistani regime, and established the state of Bangladesh through a bloody liberation war following the Declaration of Independence made on 26 March, 1971 for achieving freedom;

And

2. Whereas, the people of Bangladesh made utmost sacrifice through a long struggle to materialise a liberal democratic state in this land based on equality, human dignity and social justice as proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence;

And

3. Whereas, the post-independence Awami League government failed to materialise the people's aspirations because of the weaknesses in the procedures of drafting and in the structure of the constitution along with its inappropriate application;

And

4. Whereas, the post-independence Awami League government established constitutionally a one-party government named BAKSAL in place of a democratic order, the much aspired goal of independence, and thereby took away the freedom of expression and of the judiciary, in reaction to which, on November 7, 1975, there was an uprising in the army ranks and file joined by the common people, and later the way was laid for reintroducing multi-party democracy, freedom of expression and of the freedom of judiciary in place of the BAKSAL system.

And

5. Whereas, in the 1980s, there was a long nine-year relentless struggle against an autocratic military regime resulting in the mass uprising of 1990, and a parliamentary democratic system was reestablished in 1991;

And