Chief adviser for continuing struggle to build a just, humane, democratic Bangladesh

Highlighting the interim government's initiatives to ensure democratic rights and values over the last 18 months, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called upon everyone to continue the struggle to build a just, humane and democratic Bangladesh.

"I call upon everyone, regardless of party, creed, religion, caste and gender to continue the struggle to build a just, humane, and democratic Bangladesh. With this appeal, I bid farewell with great optimism," he said in his farewell address to the nation tonight.

Urging all to build a Bangladesh where possibilities are limitless and dreams have no boundaries, the Chief Adviser said over the last 18 months, the people of this country have gradually started to practice democracy, a welfare-oriented governance, freedom of speech, the ability to question and criticize power, and the ability to hold it accountable.

"The people's rights have been ensured by organizing elections in a festive atmosphere. Let this trend not be lost in any way," he added.

Prof Yunus expressed confidence that the people of Bangladesh and all political stakeholders will protect and enrich this democratic trajectory through steel-strong unity in the days ahead.

On matters of rights, independence and sovereignty, he urged steadfast commitment to building a beautiful Bangladesh for the next generation.