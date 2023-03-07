Historic 7 March being observed

The nation is observing the historic 7 March today in a befitting manner, commemorating the landmark speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which was considered to be an indirect declaration of the country's independence in 1971.

On 7 March in 1971, the great leader Sheikh Mujib, the architect of independent Bangladesh, in his historic address at a mammoth rally at the then Race Course (now Suhrawardy Udyan), directed the freedom-loving Bangalees for waging a decisive struggle against the then Pakistan occupation forces.

"Turn every house into a fortress, resist the enemy with everything you have... Having mastered the lesson of sacrifice, we shall give more blood. God willing [Inshallah], we shall free the people of this land," Bangabandhu also said in his speech.

The speech inspired the Bengalees to prepare for a war of independence.

The Liberation War began 18 days later when the Pakistan Army launched "Operation Searchlight" against unarmed Bangalee civilians, intellectuals, students, politicians, and armed personnel on the night of 25 March 1971.