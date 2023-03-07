Historic 7 March being observed

On 30 October in 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic speech as part of the world's documentary heritage as the landmark fiery speech of Bangabandhu inspired the Bengalees to prepare for the War of Liberation in 1971.
It has been included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of the world's important documentary heritage maintained by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).
In the 19-minute extempore speech from 4:23pm before millions of people of former East Pakistan, Bangabandhu in unequivocal terms said, "We spilled our blood... we are ready to shed more blood, the people of the country shall be freed, Inshallah!"
"Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram [The struggle this time is a struggle for emancipation, the struggle this time is a struggle for independence]", Bangabandhu declared in a thunderous voice at the rally.
During his deliberations amid thunderous slogans and applause, he also made a fervent appeal to the roaring people from all walks of life to make preparations for armed struggle against the tyranny, exploitation, subjugation and deprivation by the Pakistani military junta with whatever they possessed and transform every house into a fortress.
The people were overwhelmed and imbued with the spirit of Bangabandhu's unparalleled speech of independence regarded only as comparable with the Gettysburg Speech of slain US President Abraham Lincoln.
The whole nation responded spontaneously to Bangabandhu's call with the thunderous slogan- "Bir Bangalee Astra Dharo, Bangladesh Swadhin Karo" -Brave Bangalees take up arms and free Bangladesh from occupation.
The vigorous speech inspired people from all walks of life to prepare for the war, which eventually began after the Pakistani regime on the night of 25 March launched attacks on the unarmed Bangalees, the worst genocides in history for the next nine months.
Bangabandhu's 7 March speech has been selected as one of the most rousing and inspirational wartime speeches in the last 2,500 years. The dynamic speech has changed the course of the country's history.
The strident speech literally had a mesmerising and invigorating effect on the entire population of this soil and they became united under his capable and farsighted leadership to bravely fight for liberating the motherland from the clutches of the Pakistani occupation forces.
Although people from all walks of life irrespective of political and religious beliefs were united for the cause and began to take all-out preparations for a bloody war, they waited till the crackdown of the Pakistani occupation forces on the sleeping Bangalees on the night of 25 March, defamed as the "Operation Searchlight".
As soon as the Pakistani occupation forces started the genocide, Bangabandhu declared the independence of the motherland instructing the people to put up strong resistance and fight against them till liberation is achieved.
At the instruction of Bangabandhu, the brave nation fought successfully during the nine-month war of liberation and ultimately liberated Bangladesh from the clutches of the Pakistani occupation forces on 16 December, 1971, with the assistance of the allied Indian forces.