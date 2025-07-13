Emergency powers to be tied to cabinet approval: Ali Riaz

Ali Riaz said that the proposed changes include replacing the term “internal disturbance” in Article 141(a) with the phrases “threats to national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, pandemics, or natural disasters.”

Instead of requiring the countersignature of the Prime Minister, he said, the declaration of a state of emergency must receive approval from the Cabinet.

He further said that the leader of the opposition, or in their absence, the deputy leader of the opposition, must be included in the Cabinet meeting concerning the declaration of a state of emergency.