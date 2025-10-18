Bangladesh

Shahjalal Airport flights suspended as cargo village on fire

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Fire rages through Dhaka airport's cargo village. Flights have been suspended. This afternoon (Saturday)Dipu Malakar

With the cargo village at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport catching fire, the authorities have suspended the landing and takeoff of all flights.

Smoke from the fire spreads all around
Dipu Malakar

The executive director of the airport, Md Masudul Hasan Masud, confirmed the matter at 3:45pm Saturday afternoon.

Efforts are on to bring the fire under control
Dipu Malakar

The cargo village of the airport caught fire at around 2:30pm. Imported good are stored at the area of the cargo village which has caught fire.

The area is covered in smoke from the fire
Dipu Malakar

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has reported that the fire is being controlled with the efforts of the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, the Fire Service, and two fire units of the Bangladesh Air Force. The Navy has also joined in to help bring the fire under control.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh