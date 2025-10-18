Shahjalal Airport flights suspended as cargo village on fire
With the cargo village at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport catching fire, the authorities have suspended the landing and takeoff of all flights.
The executive director of the airport, Md Masudul Hasan Masud, confirmed the matter at 3:45pm Saturday afternoon.
The cargo village of the airport caught fire at around 2:30pm. Imported good are stored at the area of the cargo village which has caught fire.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has reported that the fire is being controlled with the efforts of the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, the Fire Service, and two fire units of the Bangladesh Air Force. The Navy has also joined in to help bring the fire under control.