Govt regrets attacks on Radda Health Centre and Salman Muqtadir’s studio: Information Advisor

The government regrets and is embarrassed over the attacks and vandalism at Radda MCH-FP Centre (Radda Health Centre) in Mirpur and content creator Salman Muqtadir's studio, Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman has said.

He also said anyone found to have been involved in the incidents based on the investigation will also be brought to justice.

The information adviser made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists at a press conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday on the government’s recent activities.

Zahed Ur Rahman, however, did not mention the names of Radda Health Centre or Salman Muqtadir’s studio in his remarks.