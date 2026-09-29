Govt regrets attacks on Radda Health Centre and Salman Muqtadir’s studio: Information Advisor
The government regrets and is embarrassed over the attacks and vandalism at Radda MCH-FP Centre (Radda Health Centre) in Mirpur and content creator Salman Muqtadir's studio, Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman has said.
He also said anyone found to have been involved in the incidents based on the investigation will also be brought to justice.
The information adviser made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists at a press conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday on the government’s recent activities.
Zahed Ur Rahman, however, did not mention the names of Radda Health Centre or Salman Muqtadir’s studio in his remarks.
At the press conference, a journalist asked whether the government was embarrassed that the BNP’s name had surfaced in connection with the attacks and vandalism at Radda Health Centre and Salman Muqtadir’s studio, saying the incidents had tarnished the party’s reputation.
The journalist also asked whether there would be a proper investigation into allegations that the people who were arrested had been sent as hired men and that they had links to individuals associated with the BNP.
In response, Zahed Ur Rahman said the government regrets and is certainly embarrassed whenever the rights of any citizen are violated, their property is vandalised or they are attacked.
He said the same applied even if the person involved was a criminal, if such an incident had happened to them.
“Because ensuring this security was the government’s responsibility, we are embarrassed in that sense,” the information adviser said.
Regarding taking action over the incidents, Zahed Ur Rahman said if anyone's name is linked to these incidents through investigation, they will also be brought under the law. In his words, the impact of such incidents on the people is very frightening.
The information adviser said the state and the government’s responsibility is to try to prevent crime. But once a crime occurs, it is also the government’s responsibility to ensure justice and take measures to prevent similar crimes from happening in the future.
“So, rest assured, this will not end here. This will be investigated. As the investigation progresses, if anyone else, I repeat, if anyone else is involved, they will certainly be brought under the law.” Zahed Ur Rahman said.