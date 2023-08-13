‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ will remain as a document of history: Hasan Mahmud

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud stated on Saturday that the remarkable film "Mujib: The Making of a Nation," which portrays the life of Bangabandhu and the birth of the nation, will stand as a historical document, UNB reports.
He made these remarks while serving as the chief guest during the censor certificate presentation event for the film, which was co-produced by the Governments of Bangladesh and India.
The event occurred at the Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on Saturday evening. Mentioning that this film can offer much to those eager to learn about Bangabandhu and the history of the Bengalees' liberation struggle, the minister noted that the portrayal of Bangabandhu's life, the Bengalees' fight for liberation, and the tragic events of 1975 within a three-hour span reflects the exceptional skill of the film director in comparison to others. The minister expressed gratitude to Shyam Benegal. Hasan Mahmud said, “I am deeply grateful to Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for giving her sincere time in the making of this film amid indescribable tight schedule. I have already had the privilege of watching the film with the Prime Minister.”
Thank you again to director Shyam Benegal and the performers, background artistes for making such a film that is worth watching in one breath, Hasan added. Chief Information Commissioner Dr Abdul Malek, cultural personality and former minister Asaduzzaman Noor, Bangabandhu’s character actor Arifin Shuvo, Bangamata’s character actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Dilara Zaman, Raisul Islam Asad, Chanchal Chowdhury, Khairul Alam Sabuj, Fazlur Rahman Babu, among others, were present on the occasion.