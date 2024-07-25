Andaleeve Rahman Partha arrested

Police have arrested Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partha from his Gulshan residence in the capital on Thursday morning.

Dhaka metropolitan police's detective branch deputy commissioner Joynul Abedin, speaking to Prothom Alo, said Partha has been sent to the court.

The police official said former member of parliament Andaleeve Rahman Partha has been arrested in a case filed over vandalism and arson attack on the Setu Bhaban (bridge building) in Mohakhali.