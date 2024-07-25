Andaleeve Rahman Partha arrested
Police have arrested Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partha from his Gulshan residence in the capital on Thursday morning.
Dhaka metropolitan police's detective branch deputy commissioner Joynul Abedin, speaking to Prothom Alo, said Partha has been sent to the court.
The police official said former member of parliament Andaleeve Rahman Partha has been arrested in a case filed over vandalism and arson attack on the Setu Bhaban (bridge building) in Mohakhali.
Around 1400 people have been arrested between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon during the drives conducted by the law enforcing agencies. Of the arrested, 641 people have been arrested in Dhaka.
Around 4,500 people have been arrested across the country in eight days (17-24 July), according to different metropolitan cities, districts and thana police.
The drives are being conducted in connection with the incidents of attacks, vandalism, clashes and arsons at different places centering the movement for quota reform in government jobs.