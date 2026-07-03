Seven DMP officers, including deputy commissioner, transferred

Seven officers of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), including those holding the ranks of deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner, have been transferred.

The transfers were made through an office order signed by DMP Commissioner Mosleh Uddin Ahmed on Thursday. The officers have been reassigned to various units within the DMP.

According to the order, Mohammad Rakib Khan, deputy commissioner of the City Intelligence Analysis Division, has been transferred to the Mirpur Detective Branch (DB).