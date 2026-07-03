Seven DMP officers, including deputy commissioner, transferred
Seven officers of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), including those holding the ranks of deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner, have been transferred.
The transfers were made through an office order signed by DMP Commissioner Mosleh Uddin Ahmed on Thursday. The officers have been reassigned to various units within the DMP.
According to the order, Mohammad Rakib Khan, deputy commissioner of the City Intelligence Analysis Division, has been transferred to the Mirpur Detective Branch (DB).
SM Mizanur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner of the Motijheel Division, has been transferred to the DMP’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division.
Md Al Amin Hossain, additional deputy commissioner of the Gulshan Division, has been transferred to the DB in Ramna Zone.
Abu Sayeed, additional deputy commissioner of the Lalbagh Division, has been transferred to the Mohammadpur Zone.
SAM Fazle-E-Khuda, additional deputy commissioner of the Mirpur Division, has been transferred to the DB in Pallabi Zone.
Md Sazzad Hossain, additional deputy commissioner of the DMP’s Finance Division, has been transferred to the Counter Terrorism Investigation unit.
Jannatul Ferdous, assistant police commissioner of the Traffic in Sabujbagh Zone, has been transferred to the Training Wing of the DMP’s Human Resources Development (HRD) Division.