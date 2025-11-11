Bangladesh

8 killed in Delhi Metro station blast

Bangladesh stands by India at this distressful hour

UNB
Dhaka
Police personnel inspect charred vehicles as they codorn off the blast site after an explosion near the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi on 10 November, 2025.AFP

Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi and all members of the High Commission on Monday deeply condoled the tragic death of at least eight people and many injured in the car blast in Red Fort, Delhi, India.

"Our earnest thoughts and prayers remain with all those impacted, including their families," said the High Commission in a message. The High Commission said Bangladesh stands by India at this distressful hour.

Security personnel are seen at the blast site following an explosion near the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi on 11 November, 2025.
AFP

Thousands of tourists visit the 17th Century Red Fort every day, which lies just a few metres from a busy trading hub.

Delhi's police commissioner says it happened at 18:52 local time (13:22 GMT), when a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light before it exploded.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his condolences "to those who have lost their loved ones" and says he is reviewing the situation. Police say they have not yet found what caused the blast.

Also Read

8 killed in blast near Delhi Red Fort Metro station

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh