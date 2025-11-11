8 killed in Delhi Metro station blast
Bangladesh stands by India at this distressful hour
Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi and all members of the High Commission on Monday deeply condoled the tragic death of at least eight people and many injured in the car blast in Red Fort, Delhi, India.
"Our earnest thoughts and prayers remain with all those impacted, including their families," said the High Commission in a message. The High Commission said Bangladesh stands by India at this distressful hour.
Thousands of tourists visit the 17th Century Red Fort every day, which lies just a few metres from a busy trading hub.
Delhi's police commissioner says it happened at 18:52 local time (13:22 GMT), when a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light before it exploded.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his condolences "to those who have lost their loved ones" and says he is reviewing the situation. Police say they have not yet found what caused the blast.