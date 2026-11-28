Sharmin Sultana Shormi, an imprisoned leader of the political activities-banned Jubo Mohila League, has lost her son. He was a child with disabilities.

Arrangements are being made to take her to the gate of Kashimpur Women's Central Jail so she can see the body of her son for the last time. The incident came to light after news of her son's death spread on social media.

Sharmin Sultana's husband, Shahadat Hossain Nipu, told Prothom Alo at around 11am, “I am not in the state to speak right now. I am at the Kashimpur jail for her parole release. From here, I have been asked to submit an application to the Deputy Commissioner of Gazipur."