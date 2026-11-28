Child of jailed Jubo Mohila League leader dies, mother to see body at prison gate
Sharmin Sultana Shormi, an imprisoned leader of the political activities-banned Jubo Mohila League, has lost her son. He was a child with disabilities.
Arrangements are being made to take her to the gate of Kashimpur Women's Central Jail so she can see the body of her son for the last time. The incident came to light after news of her son's death spread on social media.
Sharmin Sultana's husband, Shahadat Hossain Nipu, told Prothom Alo at around 11am, “I am not in the state to speak right now. I am at the Kashimpur jail for her parole release. From here, I have been asked to submit an application to the Deputy Commissioner of Gazipur."
Shahadat Hossain said prison authorities informed him that it is not possible to take Sharmin Sultana outside the prison in view of the overall security situation in the country. There are not enough law enforcement personnel to provide her with security. However, arrangements will be made for her to see her deceased son for the last time at the prison gate.
Shahadat Hossain further said that the jail authorities informed him that if his wife Sharmin Sultana were taken outside, it would not be possible to provide adequate security. He was also told that there are directives from higher authorities considering security risks regarding granting parole to any prisoner until December.
He mentioned that a freezer van carrying the body of the child has left for Kashimpur jail so that the imprisoned mother can see her dead child's face for the last time.
Senior Jail Superintendent (acting) of Kashimpur Women's Central Jail Md Nazrul Islam told Prothom Alo, “Their (Sharmin Sultana and Shahadat Hossain's) child has died. The child had disabilities. An application has been made to us for her to see the deceased child for the last timet. In accordance with prison regulations, arrangements will be made for her to see the child for around two minutes at the prison gate, with security ensured. With the approval of the higher authorities, the arrangement has been made on humanitarian grounds to allow her to see the child one last time.”
Meanwhile, a video of Sharmin Sultana's earlier remarks has circulated on Facebook. In the video, she is heard talking about her child's illness and pleading for her release.
“My child is sick. My child has disabilities. I have to give him medicine throughout the night. There is no one to look after him except his parents. I was picked up from my home by a mob. If I were a criminal, I wouldn't have stayed at home,” she said.
Several other snippets of her remarks can also be heard in the video.
Another video of the deceased child’s earlier remarks has also circulated on Facebook. In it, the child is heard saying, “My mother is completely innocent. If the Constitution means anything, I want my mother released.”
Sharmin Sultana (44) was arrested by police in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Lalbagh, Dhaka, on the night of 4 October. The information was given in a press release issued by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
According to the press release, police received information from a confidential source that Sharmin Sultana, a suspect in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, was staying in the Sheikh Saheb Bazar area. A team from Lalbagh police station subsequently conducted an operation there and arrested her.
Police said Sharmin Sultana was a former organising secretary of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League's Eden Mohila College unit. She was also a former assistant secretary of an Awami League sub-committee, whose activities are currently banned in the country. She also served as the central organising secretary of the Jubo Mohila League from 2017 to 2022.