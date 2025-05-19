BNP protests by forcibly shutting down Nagar Bhaban: Adviser Asif Mahmud
Adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain on Monday said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is protesting by forcefully shutting down the Nagar Bhaban.
He made the remarks in a Facebook post today amid the ongoing protests at the Nagar Bhaban demanding that BNP leader Ishraque Hossain be handed over the responsibilities as Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
A group of people under the banner "Dhakabasi" have been holding protests and sit-ins in front of the Nagar Bhaban for the sixth consecutive day.
They locked the main gate of the DSCC headquarters and claimed that because of adviser Asif Mahmud Ishraque could not take the oath of office despite the court’s verdict and the election commission’s gazette notification.
The adviser mentioned 10 complexities behind Ishraque not being able to take the oath.
He said, “Oath-taking is not possible until these complexities are resolved. Instead of following due process, BNP’s Dhaka city unit is waging this movement by forcibly shutting down the Nagar Bhaban, pressing for their demands. As a result, the daily operations of the city corporation are disrupted, causing public suffering.”
Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain listed 10 issues in his post. The section is reproduced below:
First: the election commission tribunal gave the verdict violating the High Court ruling that declared the petition amendment invalid.
Second: the verdict was one-sided since the election commission did not participate in the hearing, and it also did not appeal later.
Third: despite seeking the opinions from the law ministry, the election commission published the gazette at 10:00 pm before receiving the opinions and ignoring legal notices sent by two citizens at the same time.
Fourth: the local government division was not a party in the case, and the verdict includes no directive towards this division.
Fifth: a writ petition was filed against the local government division by the election commission due to the refusal to administer the oath, and that petition is under judicial review.
Sixth: in a case related to Barishal City Corporation, the tribunal dismissed it by considering the High Court’s verdict. Thus, the tribunal’s contradictory positions are puzzling.
Seventh: there is confusion over the term duration—how long Ishraque can serve as mayor or whether any term remains is unclear.
Eighth: the election commission’s letter mentions, ‘take further action if there is no legal complication.’ Clearly, there are legal complications involving a controversial verdict, lack of directive towards the local government division, pending legal notices, and writ petitions.
Ninth: the opinion of the law ministry has been sought to resolve these complications.
Tenth: the issue of legitimising elections held under the Awami League government has become relevant. If political parties admit that elections held under the Awami League were valid, then the government will not face such questions.”
Asif Mahmud writes that until the court proceedings and the aforementioned issues are resolved, it is not possible to proceed with the oath-taking.
He reiterated that instead of following legal procedures, BNP’s city unit is carrying out the protest with force, shutting down the Nagar Bhaban, disrupting the city corporation’s operations, and causing public sufferings.
If the complications are resolved, there will be no issue for the local government division to administer the oath, he writes in the post.
Asif Mahmud also attached a photo in his post. Regarding the image, he wrote, “Personally, I could find no reason for Ishraque Hossain’s aggressive and insulting actions against me! And let no one claim this is being done by ordinary citizens; because according to the directives from various BNP and affiliate groups, and based on intelligence reports, party leaders and activists are implementing the programme.”