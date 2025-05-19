BNP protests by forcibly shutting down Nagar Bhaban: Adviser Asif Mahmud

Adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain on Monday said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is protesting by forcefully shutting down the Nagar Bhaban.

He made the remarks in a Facebook post today amid the ongoing protests at the Nagar Bhaban demanding that BNP leader Ishraque Hossain be handed over the responsibilities as Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

A group of people under the banner "Dhakabasi" have been holding protests and sit-ins in front of the Nagar Bhaban for the sixth consecutive day.

They locked the main gate of the DSCC headquarters and claimed that because of adviser Asif Mahmud Ishraque could not take the oath of office despite the court’s verdict and the election commission’s gazette notification.