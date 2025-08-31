Upcoming election must be a constituent assembly election

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) have called on the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, to hold a constituent assembly election in order to provide a legal foundation for the July Charter.

This appeal was made during a meeting between NCP leaders and the Chief Adviser at his official residence, Jamuna.

After the meeting, Ariful Islam Adib, Senior Joint Convener of the NCP, spoke to journalists outside Jamuna and shared this information.

Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organizer (Southern Region); Tasnim Jara, Senior Joint Member Secretary; and Abdul Hannan Masud, Senior Joint Chief Coordinator of the NCP were also present.

On the government side, the Chief Adviser was joined by law adviser Asif Nazrul, industries adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, and national security adviser Khalilur Rahman.