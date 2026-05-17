Licences of restaurants, hotels will be cancelled if they don't have ramps and toilets for people with disabilities

On 14 May, the Local Government Division sent a letter regarding this matter to the chief executive officers of all city corporations in the country.

The letter stated that a meeting on protecting the rights of persons with disabilities and ensuring related services was held on 13 May under the chairmanship of the prime minister. At that meeting, the prime minister directed that restaurants, hotels, and cafés located within city corporation areas must ensure the construction of separate ramps and installation of accessible toilets for persons with disabilities within a reasonable timeframe.

The letter further stated that the trade licences of restaurants, hotels, and cafés that fail to comply with these directives will either be canceled or their renewal suspended. City corporations have been requested to take the necessary follow-up actions in this regard.

There is a considerable number of persons with disabilities in Bangladesh. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics’ National Survey on Persons with Disabilities 2021, a total of 2.8 per cent of the country’s total population lives with some form of disability. Based on this estimate, the number of persons with disabilities in the country is around 4.6 million.