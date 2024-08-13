National emergency service 999 resumes
The National Emergency Service 999 has fully resumed from Tuesday after being closed for eight days, confirmed the media division of the Police Headquarters.
The service had been shut down since 5 August due to the absence of police members. They have now returned to work, and as a result, the national emergency service 999 has been reactivated, it said.
The National Emergency Service includes ambulance, police, fire, and crime-related assistance.
If someone is in danger and calls for help, they must provide specific information. Based on that information, a police officer from the nearest police station contacts the person. Necessary actions are then taken based on the information provided.