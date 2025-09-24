February election will herald new era of Bangladesh’s democracy: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said the upcoming February election will usher in a new era for Bangladesh’s democracy as he was called on by Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo at his hotel here on Tuesday.

“The upcoming February election will be a foundational one, ushering in a new era for the country's democracy,” he told Hidalgo.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed a range of pressing issues, including the upcoming general election in Bangladesh, reforms initiated by the interim government, the role of social business in sports and the Olympics, and global refugee challenges—particularly the ongoing Rohingya humanitarian crisis.