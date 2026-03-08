Sudden shortage in soybean oil supply

Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Shewrapara in the capital, left his house on Saturday morning to buy a bottle of soybean oil. Initially, he searched for soybean oil in three grocery stores in his neighborhood. Failing to find any, he went to the Shewrapara market. After visiting four stores there, he finally bought a 5-liter bottled soybean oil.

Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo, "I needed a 2-liter bottle, but I couldn’t find it at any store. In the end, I was forced to buy a 5-liter jar, and that too after visiting several stores. I don’t understand why there’s suddenly such a shortage of oil."

Not just in Shewrapara, but in many places across the capital, there has been a shortage of bottled soybean oil. Currently, the retail price of bottled soybean oil hasn't increased, but the price at the dealer or supplier level has gone up. The prices of loose soybean and palm oil have also risen.

Sellers have mentioned that the supply of bottled soybean oil has been relatively low for a month. The shortage has worsened over the past three to four days. On one hand, oil companies have been releasing relatively less oil to the market, and on the other hand, due to the war in the Middle East, many buyers are purchasing more oil than necessary out of fear. All of this combined has created a crisis in the market.