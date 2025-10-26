PS Mahsud: Century-old steamer sails again after three years
It was 10:00am on Friday. A small crowd had gathered in front of pontoon no. 11 at Dhaka’s Sadarghat launch terminal. All eyes were on the century-old steamer PS Mahsud—some filled with nostalgia, others with excitement. The living symbol of Bangladesh’s riverine heritage, PS Mahsud, is returning to Dhaka’s waterways after a three-year hiatus.
According to the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), the historic vessel will resume official operations on 15 November. Every Friday morning, it will depart from Dhaka’s Sadarghat for Barishal and return the next day, offering passengers a chance to enjoy the rivers and the scenic beauty of the southern region.
Built in 1922 at the Garden Reach Workshop in Kolkata, the steamer underwent a major transformation in 1983 when its steam engine was replaced with a diesel engine with financial and technical assistance from Belgium. Later, in 1995, it was converted to a mechanical gear system.
PS Mahsud is equipped with ample life jackets, life buoys, and fire extinguishers. Over its hundred-year history, it has provided uninterrupted passenger and tourism services without any accidents.
PS Mahsud is not just a vessel—it is a living symbol of Bangladesh’s riverine culture and heritageBrigadier General (retd) Sakhawat Hossain, Shipping Advisor
The steamer once operated between Dhaka and Morelganj in Bagerhat. However, following the opening of the Padma Bridge, a drop in passenger numbers led to the suspension of its operations in September 2022. After remaining inactive for three years, the paddle steamer has now been refurbished at a cost of Tk 7 million, BIWTC said.
After the vessel’s trial run from Dhaka to Munshiganj on Friday, Brigadier General (retd) Sakhawat Hossain, Advisor to the Ministry of Shipping, told reporters, “PS Mahsud is not just a vessel—it is a living symbol of Bangladesh’s riverine culture and heritage. We want the new generation to see for themselves how, once upon a time, rivers were the lifelines of our communication and culture.”
The advisor also said that, alongside PS Mahsud, plans are underway to restore three more historic steamers—PS Ostrich, PS Lepcha, and PS Turn—to preserve the legacy of river routes and promote river-based tourism.
New life in old structure
While preserving its original design and historical structure, PS Mahsud has been modernised with upgraded engines, safety, and fire protection systems.
It now features digital navigation, modern cabins, tourist-friendly decks, and international-standard safety equipment. The vessel is fitted with an eco-friendly engine using low-emission technology to help reduce river pollution.
A special attraction has also been added inside—the “Heritage Corner.” This section showcases memories of famous personalities who once traveled on the paddle steamer, vintage navigation instruments, old blueprints, and other historic artifacts—offering passengers a unique blend of history, nostalgia, and river cruising.
Once, rivers were the main arteries of movement for Bengalis. Today, as people have grown accustomed to the speed of road and air travel, PS Mahsud brings back the memories of a bygone riverine era.
During the Dhaka–Barishal journey, passengers will get to savor traditional delicacies like fish cutlets, smoked hilsa, and fried fish. BIWTC says the steamer has 323 seats, though the fare packages have yet to be finalised. Officials noted that their goal is to revive history and heritage, not necessarily to make a profit.
Brigadier General (retd) Sakhawat Hossain added, “We want people to rediscover their connection with the rivers. PS Mahsud symbolises that bond—it is a reflection of living history.”
Rafiqul Islam, a passenger at Sadarghat, expressed his excitement after hearing that the PS Mahsud would again operate on the Dhaka–Barishal route. “Many modern launches now operate on southern routes. But sometimes, along with modern comfort, we should also taste the charm of history and tradition.