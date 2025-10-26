PS Mahsud: Century-old steamer sails again after three years

It was 10:00am on Friday. A small crowd had gathered in front of pontoon no. 11 at Dhaka’s Sadarghat launch terminal. All eyes were on the century-old steamer PS Mahsud—some filled with nostalgia, others with excitement. The living symbol of Bangladesh’s riverine heritage, PS Mahsud, is returning to Dhaka’s waterways after a three-year hiatus.

According to the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), the historic vessel will resume official operations on 15 November. Every Friday morning, it will depart from Dhaka’s Sadarghat for Barishal and return the next day, offering passengers a chance to enjoy the rivers and the scenic beauty of the southern region.

Built in 1922 at the Garden Reach Workshop in Kolkata, the steamer underwent a major transformation in 1983 when its steam engine was replaced with a diesel engine with financial and technical assistance from Belgium. Later, in 1995, it was converted to a mechanical gear system.