Certain advisers and special assistants were actually corporate lobbyists: Anu Muhammad

Professor Anu Muhammad said that the crisis emerging in the energy sector is the result of policy decisions. He explained that the import-dependent, foreign loan-dependent, and foreign company–oriented agreements made in the past, and the international institutions behind them, have created a situation from which it will be difficult to emerge. In this context, he mentioned the World Bank, IMF, ADB, and JICA.

Professor Anu Muhammad believes that the import-oriented structure of the power sector has been developed under a grand master plan. This was not done suddenly by any minister, prime minister, chief adviser, or advisers. He said that this master plan was formulated by JICA.

Blaming the interim government, Anu Muhammad said, “The government was so spineless and lacking in responsibility that it did not rely on its own people to formulate an energy policy. Instead, its priority was to keep foreign companies satisfied.”