Hospitals admit 7 times more patients in July than June

July is yet to end. Despite this, the number of patients admitted this month to hospitals with dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease, is seven times higher than June.
This was revealed in a regular virtual briefing of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) about dengue situation on Sunday. DGHS’ management information system (MIS) director Sahahdat Hossain was speaking at the virtual briefing.
As many as 5,956 dengue patients were admitted at hospitals in June while the number of such patients admitted at hospitals as of 29 July was 38,429, he said.
It was said in the briefing that 64 per cent of the dengue patients are male and 36 per cent are female.
Most of the dengue patients in Dhaka have been admitted at Mugda Medical College Hospital in Dhaka with the number being 610. It was said in the virtual briefing that a large number of children are being infected in mosquito-borne viral disease in Dhaka
It was said in the briefing that the issue of dengue vaccine is under consideration.