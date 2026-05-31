‘No funds available’ for teachers’ retirement benefits, some die before receiving their dues

A middle-aged man was pacing around a floor of the Probashi Kallyan Bhaban in Dhaka’s Eskaton Garden area. His face looked gloomy. After introducing himself, he explained that his father-in-law had been a teacher at a Dakhil madrasa in Indurkani upazila of Pirojpur.

He retired in February 2023 and applied for retirement and welfare benefits in June that year. However, he died in April 2024 before receiving the money. The man had come to submit his father-in-law’s death certificate. He himself is also a teacher at an educational institution in the capital.

Speaking about the family’s need for the money, he said his late father-in-law had four daughters, while his mother-in-law is elderly. At one point, he entered the office of an official and broke down in tears.

This is not an isolated incident. Such circumstances have become the reality for thousands of MPO-listed non-government teachers and employees. Some spend months after retirement making repeated visits to offices, while others wait for years.

Some even die before receiving the money they are entitled to. After dedicating a lifetime to education, being forced to wait helplessly for their rightful dues in retirement has created deep frustration and resentment among teachers.