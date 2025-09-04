Crimes against humanity: Once charge sheet filed, individual will be ineligible for elections, govt job

Any individual formally charged with crimes against humanity will no longer be eligible to hold any elected or government position.

This decision was made at a meeting of the interim government, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, held today, Thursday.

At a post-meeting press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary, Shafiqur Alam, announced the decision.

He stated, “The Advisory Council meeting approved an amendment to the International Crimes Tribunal Act, 1973, adding Section 23. According to this new provision, if a formal charge is filed against any individual under Section 9(1) of the Act, they will be disqualified from being elected as or remaining a Member of Parliament.”