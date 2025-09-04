Crimes against humanity: Once charge sheet filed, individual will be ineligible for elections, govt job
Any individual formally charged with crimes against humanity will no longer be eligible to hold any elected or government position.
This decision was made at a meeting of the interim government, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, held today, Thursday.
At a post-meeting press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary, Shafiqur Alam, announced the decision.
He stated, “The Advisory Council meeting approved an amendment to the International Crimes Tribunal Act, 1973, adding Section 23. According to this new provision, if a formal charge is filed against any individual under Section 9(1) of the Act, they will be disqualified from being elected as or remaining a Member of Parliament.”
Shafiqur Alam further said, “Likewise, the accused person will also be disqualified from being elected to or holding positions such as member, commissioner, chairman, mayor, or administrator of local government bodies or institutions. They will also be ineligible for recruitment to public service or to hold any other public office in the Republic.”
Additionally, the meeting approved the "Policy for establishing commercial power plants based on renewable energy through private participation 2025."
The advisory council meeting also approved the "Telecommunication Network and Licensing Policy 2025." At the beginning of the press conference, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, briefed journalists on the details.
The special assistant stated that the new policy aims to replace the existing licensing system, which has been plagued by middlemen, with a new framework.
This will ensure quality service in the telecommunications sector and promote competitive telecom businesses. The long-term plan is to make voice calls, internet, and data services more affordable and accessible to the general public.