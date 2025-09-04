Bangladesh

Crimes against humanity: Once charge sheet filed, individual will be ineligible for elections, govt job

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The Advisory Council meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. It took place today, Thursday, at the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon, Dhaka.Photo: PID

Any individual formally charged with crimes against humanity will no longer be eligible to hold any elected or government position.

This decision was made at a meeting of the interim government, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, held today, Thursday.

At a post-meeting press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary, Shafiqur Alam, announced the decision.

He stated, “The Advisory Council meeting approved an amendment to the International Crimes Tribunal Act, 1973, adding Section 23. According to this new provision, if a formal charge is filed against any individual under Section 9(1) of the Act, they will be disqualified from being elected as or remaining a Member of Parliament.”

Shafiqur Alam further said, “Likewise, the accused person will also be disqualified from being elected to or holding positions such as member, commissioner, chairman, mayor, or administrator of local government bodies or institutions. They will also be ineligible for recruitment to public service or to hold any other public office in the Republic.”

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam is speaking at a press briefing about the discussions of the Advisory Council meeting. The briefing took place on Thursday afternoon at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.
Prothom Alo

Additionally, the meeting approved the "Policy for establishing commercial power plants based on renewable energy through private participation 2025."

The advisory council meeting also approved the "Telecommunication Network and Licensing Policy 2025." At the beginning of the press conference, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, briefed journalists on the details.

The special assistant stated that the new policy aims to replace the existing licensing system, which has been plagued by middlemen, with a new framework.

This will ensure quality service in the telecommunications sector and promote competitive telecom businesses. The long-term plan is to make voice calls, internet, and data services more affordable and accessible to the general public.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh