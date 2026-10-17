PM makes surprise visits to 13 sites, urges cleanliness

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today paid surprise visits to 13 establishments including schools, hospitals, residential areas and public spaces in the capital to assess the cleanliness and overall managements of the institutions.

During his four and half hours long visits beginning from 9:10am, he went to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in Uttara, Rajuk Uttara Model College, Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College, National Heart Foundation, Paikpara Staff Quarters, Government Bangla College, Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Agargaon.

The Prime Minister also visited his former educational institution Dhaka Residential Model College in the city’s Mohammadpur area.

Apart from these, he visited Dhanmondi Government Boys' High School, Kalabagan Staff Quarters and Azimpur Government Officers and Employees' Residential Quarters and the footpaths in Mirpur-10 that had been cleared of hawker encroachment.

During the visits, he talked to officials, students, patients, residents and pedestrians and people to assess the conditions at different establishments.