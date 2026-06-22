Govt grants armed forces special executive magistracy powers in 6 areas including Dhaka
The government has granted special executive magistracy powers for nine days to army captains and commissioned officers of equivalent rank serving in the Armed Forces, including officers of equivalent rank posted on deputation to the Coast Guard and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).
The powers will apply in the three metropolitan areas and three districts where troops are to be deployed over the anniversary of the Bangladesh Awami League, whose activities have been banned.
The decision was announced in a notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Monday.
The order will remain in force from Monday until 30 June. The areas covered are the metropolitan cities of Dhaka, Chattogram and Gazipur, and the districts of Narayanganj, Gopalganj and Faridpur.
Officials vested with the powers of special executive magistrates will be able to take cognisance of offences under sections 64, 65, 83, 84, 86, 95(2), 100, 105, 107, 109, 110, 126, 127, 128, 130, 133 and 142 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
Earlier, the government decided to deploy the army in the three metropolitan areas and three districts in connection with the anniversary of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned.
In this regard, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday sent a letter to the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division.
The letter said various banned organisations had been carrying out unlawful processions and other programmes in different parts of the country, raising fears of sabotage and disorder. This could lead to a deterioration in the overall law and order situation in various districts and result in extensive loss of life and property.
The letter requested the deployment of the necessary number of troops for nine days in Dhaka, Chattogram and Gazipur metropolitan areas, as well as in Narayanganj, Gopalganj and Faridpur districts, to maintain peace and order, ensure public safety and protect people’s lives and property.
It also said army personnel would serve from 22 to 30 June “in aid to civil power”.
Tuesday, 23 June, marks the anniversary of the Awami League. According to Home Ministry sources, the party may attempt to hold processions and other programmes marking the day, which would be unlawful.
Later in the afternoon, the Ministry of Public Administration announced the decision to grant special executive magistracy powers.