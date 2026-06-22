Govt grants armed forces special executive magistracy powers in 6 areas including Dhaka

The decision was announced in a notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Monday.

The order will remain in force from Monday until 30 June. The areas covered are the metropolitan cities of Dhaka, Chattogram and Gazipur, and the districts of Narayanganj, Gopalganj and Faridpur.

Officials vested with the powers of special executive magistrates will be able to take cognisance of offences under sections 64, 65, 83, 84, 86, 95(2), 100, 105, 107, 109, 110, 126, 127, 128, 130, 133 and 142 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Earlier, the government decided to deploy the army in the three metropolitan areas and three districts in connection with the anniversary of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned.