PDB under pressure due to rising furnace oil prices

Private power plants are now spending Tk 70 per liter on furnace oil while the same oil is being supplied by the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) at Tk 86 per liter.

As a result, the Power Development Board (PDB) has to pay an extra Tk 16 per liter.

The PDB purchases an average of 60,000 tonnes of furnace oil each month, resulting in additional costs of around Tk 960 million. On a yearly basis, this amount could exceed Tk 1 billion.

The BPC last set furnace oil prices on 2 August last year. Since then, even though global oil prices have fallen, the local price has not been adjusted.

According to BPC sources, in January this year, the global price of furnace oil was USD 486 per tonne, which has now dropped to USD 373 — a 23 per cent decline in 10 months, yet domestic prices remain unchanged.