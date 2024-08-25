1,814 looted weapons of police recovered
Another 1,814 weapons that were looted from different police stations of the country have been recovered. The police headquarters informed this to the media through a press release on Sunday.
The police headquarters further said that in addition to the weapons, some 87,040 rounds of bullets, 2,647 tear gas shells and 292 sound grenades have been recovered.
Clashes between the police and protesters broke out across the country centering the movement of Students Against Discrimination.
In the last three days of the movement (before and after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government), a number of police installations including the police stations and outposts were attacked, vandalised and set on fire.
At that time, weapons and various equipment and documents were looted at many places.
Almost all activities of the police were stopped due to those incidents. The army was deployed for the security of the police stations.
According to the police headquarters, the activities in all police stations resumed from 15 August. The weapons and ammunition looted from the police stations are being recovered gradually.