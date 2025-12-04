Govt set to implement Tk 40.62b project to strengthen reproductive health

The government is set to strengthen reproductive health and family planning services across the country with the introduction of a major new initiative titled "Climate Responsive Reproductive Health and Population Services Improvement and System Strengthening Project for Result."

The project, to be implemented by the Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP), aims to build a climate-resilient, equitable, and high-quality service delivery system nationwide.

Recommended by the Planning Commission's Socio-Economic Infrastructure Division, the project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in its last meeting with an estimated cost of over Tk 40.62 billon.