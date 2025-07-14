July Memorial Museum to be inaugurated on 5 August

The July Memorial Museum will be inaugurated on August 5 as the work of the museum is almost at its final stage.

"Preparations are underway accordingly (to open the museum on 5 August August)," cultural affairs adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki told a press conference at Ganabhaban in the capital on Monday.

He said: "The July Memorial Museum will be inaugurated on 5 August. However, the museum will be made open for visitors later."

Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid, chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam and deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder were, among others, present at the press conference.

Farooki said after entering the museum, a visitor will be able to understand why the July Revolution happened, and the memories of the Awami League's misrule and the mass uprising.