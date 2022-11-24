Tanzania for signing agreement with Bangladesh for cooperation

Tanzania is particularly interested in aquaculture and deep-sea fisheries, he added.
Momen met Suleiman on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) conference in Dhaka Wednesday.
Suleiman was accompanied by the principal secretary of his ministry while Momen was accompanied by the secretary (east) and other officials of the foreign ministry.
Thanking Suleiman for joining the Council of Ministers (COM) meeting, Momen said Bangladesh has attained remarkable achievements in agriculture, including fisheries, health and other socio-economic areas.
He proposed that Bangladesh and Tanzania work together to achieve food security.
Suleiman said Tanzania would offer contract farming opportunities to Bangladesh entrepreneurs.
The Tanzanian minister also proposed that Bangladesh can share the ecotourism experience of Tanzania.
Momen invited Tanzanian entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh’s economic zones. He suggested that there may also be cooperation in the IT sector.
The foreign minister sought the support of the Tanzanian government on the Rohingya issue as well as in different elections in international platforms where Bangladesh would have candidature.