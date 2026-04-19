Supply of octane, petrol, and diesel increasing today

As the reduction in the supply of fuel in the market has led to an increased crowds at filling stations, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has now planned to increase supply and alleviate people's suffering.

The supply of octane, petrol, and diesel is being increased in the market from today, Sunday.

BPC is the sole government agency responsible for the import and supply of fuel oil in the country. They sell oil through the sales representatives of their three marketing companies: Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna.

A section of BPC officials informed Prothom Alo on Saturday that instructions have been given to the oil marketing companies on Saturday night to provide additional fuel supply.

BPC officials say that there is a 30 per cent increase in demand from petrol pumps compared to normal times. However, they are instructed to provide the same amount of oil as taken the same day last year.

In the process of implementing this, the supply of fuel has fallen even below last year’s level. Now, based on last year’s list, allocation orders for daily fuel supply to filling stations will be prepared by increasing the supply from that baseline.

In this regard, assistance will be taken from the local district administration. The district administration will assess demand by considering current sales at the pumps and the volume of customers. Based on this assessment, they will recommend increasing the fuel supply.