China rolls out red carpet for PM Tarique Rahman

Liaoning Province Vice Governor Bai Ying, Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen and Bangladesh Ambassador to China Md. Nazmul Islam welcomed the Bangladesh prime minister and his spouse at the airport.

From the airport, the prime minister in a ceremonial motorcade was taken to Hotel Shangri-la, where he will be staying for two days.

The prime minister will have a busy schedule in Dalian before traveling to Beijing, the capital of China, where the main events of his official visit will begin.

He will participate in the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (Summer Davos Forum 2026) to be organised by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Dalian.