Diplomacy
China rolls out red carpet for PM Tarique Rahman
As China and Bangladesh enter the next phase of their diplomatic relation-the “Golden 50 Years”, the prime minister’s first visit to China comes at a significant moment, officials said.
A red carpet was rolled out as Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Dalian, China on Monday night (local time) from Kuala Lumpur concluding his two-day official visit to Malaysia.
A special Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the Prime Minister and his spouse Zubaida Rahman landed at Dalian Zhoushuizi International Airport at 11:05 pm (01:05 am Tuesday, Bangladesh time) local time, PM’s additional press secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman said.
Liaoning Province Vice Governor Bai Ying, Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen and Bangladesh Ambassador to China Md. Nazmul Islam welcomed the Bangladesh prime minister and his spouse at the airport.
From the airport, the prime minister in a ceremonial motorcade was taken to Hotel Shangri-la, where he will be staying for two days.
The prime minister will have a busy schedule in Dalian before traveling to Beijing, the capital of China, where the main events of his official visit will begin.
He will participate in the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (Summer Davos Forum 2026) to be organised by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Dalian.
According to the programme schedule, the president and chief executive officer of the World Economic Forum will call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at Shangri La on Tuesday morning.
In the afternoon, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will deliver a speech at a session titled “Climate Leadership in a Shifting Global Landscape” during the World Economic Forum conference at Dalian International Conference Center.
He is also scheduled to participate in several other events.
In the evening, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will attend a banquet to be hosted by Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
On 24 June, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan in the morning.
After participating in several other engagements that day, he will depart Dalian for Beijing by hi-speed train in the afternoon.
As China and Bangladesh enter the next phase of their diplomatic relation-the “Golden 50 Years”, the prime minister’s first visit to China comes at a significant moment, officials said.
According to them, the visit carries historic importance in maintaining the continuity of past achievements and helping shape the future course of bilateral relations.
Tarique Rahman is scheduled to return home on 26 June, wrapping up his first official overseas tour after taking office on 17 February.
Earlier on Monday, the prime minister and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim held a one-to-one meeting in addition to high level talks between the delegations of the two countries and signing one MoU and two other instruments.