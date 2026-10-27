No one has taken positively to obstruction of freedom fighter Manik Pashari's burial: PM’s adviser
The incident of obstructing the burial of freedom fighter Manik Poshari in Pirojpur is unfortunate, commented Prime Minister's Information and Broadcasting Advisor Zahed Ur Rahman.
He said that those who commit these acts will not receive any support for them.
Advisor made this statement in response to questions from journalists at the regular press conference organised today, Tuesday, at the Secretariat to inform about the government's activities.
Freedom fighter Manik Poshari had testified against former Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delawar Hossain Sayedee in the International Crimes Tribunal on charges of crimes against humanity during the Liberation War of 1971.
Manik Poshari passed away last Saturday. However, tension arose on Saturday regarding the Guard of Honor for him in Pirojpur. There was also an incident of obstruction regarding his burial.
In response to questions from journalists at today's press conference, the Prime Minister's Information Advisor Zahed Ur Rahman said, "I want to say regarding this that the information that has come before us is actually very unfortunate. The political party involved in this act, I can say with certainty, they will feel the consequences. This has not been accepted by anyone in the right sense. This tendency has happened in the opposite direction before as well. When the trial of some individuals took place, afterward, similar behaviour was exhibited towards their bodies. Those who supported these trials did not actually like such behaviour with the bodies. So, those who do these acts here will ultimately be persecuted in society; they will not receive praise or support for this in any way. We want to say just this in this regard."